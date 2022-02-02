If you like art, history and a free event, check out this exhibition at Hawaiian Mission Houses

Painters at the Hawaiian Mission Houses getting ready for their exhibition in February 2022. (Courtesy: Yvonne D. Manipon)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like art, history and anything free, then this event might be for you. A group of “casual painters” is holding an art exhibition this month at Hawaiian Mission Houses (HMH) where they’ll show you their interpretation of the historic site.

“The experience painting with like-minded people who all have different levels of painting and life experience is amazing,” said Yvonne Manipon. “We all learn from each other and treat each other with respect and kindness. I’ve painted with many Plein Air groups nationally and internationally, but my favorite is here at home on Oahu with aloha.”

Plein Air Painters of Oahu (PAPO) meets regularly to paint “in the open air” at various sites around the island to share inspiration and build friendships. It was started informally by Manipon in 2016 when she organized a “paint out” in Chinatown. Manipon is also the School Programs and Volunteer coordinator at HMH.

“I organized these competitions for a few years in Chinatown, complete with a judge, cash prizes, and an exhibition at Louis Pohl Gallery of all the finished paintings of Chinatown’s vibrant cityscape,” Manipon said.

For this exhibition, the group spent the last several weeks on-site depicting the historic Mission Houses, working with oil, watercolor, pastel and charcoal. Since light changes dramatically from morning to noon, artists would usually start painting by 9 a.m. and work quickly to finish by 12 p.m.

“However, not everyone can complete a painting in three hours,” said Manipon. “We usually take the work back home and clean up areas that need more attention. The watercolorists tend to complete their paintings in the moment.”

For Manipon, the experience is exhilarating because you have to be very focused — whatever else that could be on your mind vanishes when you’re in the flow.

Yvonne Manipon is the School Programs and Volunteer coordinator at Hawaiian Mission Houses. She also founded Plein Air Painters of Oahu. (Courtesy: Yvonne D. Manipon)

Painters at the Hawaiian Mission Houses getting ready for their exhibition in February 2022. (Courtesy: Yvonne D. Manipon)

“I like to think of it as my weekly meditation,” she said. “It helps me find my joy of being in the moment and connecting with nature by looking deeply at my subject. It is always a deep honor for me to try and capture the perfection of nature.”

Manipon describes PAPO as a diverse bunch, with many seniors, young professionals in their 30s and even international folks. It’s a group that paints on a regular basis and with Mark Brown’s “Painting on Location” class.

“Through Mark’s established classes, there are hundreds of participants, as he has been teaching the class for over 25 years,” Manipon said. “I have been painting with Mark and friends since 2004. We have all developed long-term friendships and a happy camaraderie based on painting outdoors.”

The group meets once a week on Saturdays with his class. Many of the long-time painters continue to meet up with beginners, including at “moon paint outs” where they capture the rising full moon once a month.

Anyone who is interested in plein air painting can join the group. There is no formal membership that requires a fee. Contact Manipon at ymanipon@gmail.com. To see the exhibit, stop by HMH from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26. It’s open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.