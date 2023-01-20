WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — After a false start a couple of weeks ago, the Eddie Big Wave Invitational looks set to commence on Sunday, Jan. 22.

With big waves come big needs for accommodating spectators. Waimea Valley, who is an Eddie sponsor, will be opening its parking lots and services for competition goers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Waimea Valley’s visitor center will be open to provide more bathrooms. Also, the Wahi ʻᾹina Grill, Hale Kope Coffee Shop and Bar Kikoni will all be open to the public.

Parking will cost $40 for front lot locations, and back lot locations will be $20. Parking is limited and will accommodate first come, first served until full.

If you are going to Waimea Valley for their offerings, then do not fret. Parking will be available for Valley visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waimea Valley is a puʻuhonua. What is this you ask? Waimea Valley is a place of refuge and sanctuary. It is a place of peace and safety for Hawai’i and the world.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The caretakers of Waimea Valley seek to preserve and perpetuate human, cultural and natural resources for all future generations.