HONOLULU (KHON2) — As tech leaders Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg meet in Washington D.C. to discuss the potential future of artificial intelligence, the tools utilizing AI are sweeping the world; but our understanding of how to interact with it has yet to find its stable footing.

A dream of the scientific intelligentcia for decades, it wasn’t until the advent of mass consumptive internet and social media that true advancements in AI were made.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Artificial Intelligence’s rise

The biggest jumps in AI development came during the 2010s. Prior to this point in time, in 2005, inventor and futurist Ray Kurzwell postulated that by 2045, humanity’s intelligence potential will have been exceeded by AI in an event he conceived of as The Singularity.

The very first attempt to establish a protocol system on which to expand the development of AI was IBM’s Deep Blue computer that played chess against world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997. The proto-AI computer beat Kasparov.

Then, in 2011, IBM entered its new AI known as Watson in a game of Jeopardy! in which Watson beat champions Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. Although controversial, it didn’t stop the forward march toward developing man-made consciousness.

The same year, Apple introduced to world to Siri; and in 2012 an AI program known as Google Brain computer cluster taught itself how to recognize a cat.

In 2014, the University of Reading introduced the chatbot Eugene Goostman which went on to pass the Turing Test. Following this release, Georgia Tech University rolled out Jill Watson, an AI teaching assistant, unbeknownst to students.

The achievement of passing the Turing Test was a truly momentous event in the development of AI.

The Turing Test was developed by Alan Turing, a UK scientist who invented a computer that cracked unbreakable Nazi codes during World War II. Developed in 1950, it is a way of determining whether machines can critically think on their own rather than simply following a pre-programed set of logical steps.

Current identity theft statistics

Fast forward to 2023.

A new survey has found that 27% of residents in the United States have fallen victim to identity fraud… more than once. This includes 18% who continue to experience significant financial loss due to identity theft.

This is a further preview of what identity theft victims said in the survey:

More than 1 in 10 (16%) were out of town when they experienced identity theft.

It took a majority of respondents (60%) at least several weeks to regain control of their identity after experiencing identity fraud, with 1 in 5 (20%) indicating it took them a few months.

About 1 in 3 (30%) say they’ve been victim to at least one company data breach in 2023.

More than 1 in 3 (40%) say they’ve been victim to SMS phishing.

Most people (71%) discovered their identity was stolen within a week while some didn’t learn of the fraud for more than a month (11%) or even for more than a year (6%).

The vast majority of respondents to the survey said they experienced fraudulent credit card charges, compromised bank accounts or a stolen Social Security number.

How to check for identity fraud is quickly becoming a standard skillset that most all of us need to learn and utilize. The following are steps to take:

Credit card or bank charges for items you didn’t purchase.

Receipt of surprise debt collection calls.

Receipt of unexplained loan denial notices.

Finding missing mail that may have been forwarded without your knowledge.

Finding unusual activity reported by credit bureaus.

It is important to understand that identity theft can happen anytime to anyone. According to the survey, more than 60% of identity theft victims said they used public Wi-Fi networks — which can have security weaknesses — while 38% said they did not.

The role of AI in identity theft

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the first case of fraud utilizing AI has been perpetrated.

It was reported that there was a deepfake audio clip of a CEO in Germany that was used to request UK employees from within the company to release funds to the scammers. The result was $243,000 (€226,429; £194,557) being transferred to an account in Hungary.

You have probably heard of deepfake in which a person’s image and voice can be replicated to the point of it being indistinguishable from the real person. Deepfakes are completely fabricated situations in which a person never experienced.

The instance with the CEO is called a vishing attack. In the case with the CEO in Germany, callers made three phone calls utilizing the deepfake voice fishing scheme.

Although the point of deepfakes is that they are undiscernible fakes, ITRC did offer some ways we can protect ourselves from AI generated fraud.

One should never comply with any kind of sensitive request without prior authorization. It does not matter if the request comes as an email, a text message or an audio-based call. Simply take down the caller’s name and the instructions and then verify it with the individual using a known contact phone number or in person. For your business, establish a company coding system for sensitive requests. Instituting a policy that all money transfers, file sharing or other sensitive activity must include the company “code word” in the instructions will help protect the business and its employees. The code should be changed frequently to avoid any threat from hackers. Make sure that this information is shared throughout the company. One of the best ways to pull off a successful phishing attack is to target a lower-level employee. It is important to make sure that everyone in the company knows and follows the security protocols.

Keiki, STEM and the future of AI

As we move toward the predicted Singularity event, it is important to immerse our keiki in the world of science and technology.

STEM programs throughout Hawaiʻi are setup to prepare future generations to overcome the potential singularity event, but it will only work if we push our society to envision a future in which our keiki have a totally different experience from ours.

A resource known as STEMworks is providing access to keiki to develop knowledge, skills and interest in science and technology.

STEMworks is the flagship program of Maui Economic Development Board’s (MEDB) Women in Technology project. It is an innovative avenue that promises an impactful and relevant approach to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

STEMworks offers the following:

Engagement, inspiration and motivation of K-12 keiki and underrepresented groups toward STEM careers.

Students, as well as teachers, are educated in industry-standard software and engineering design practices using hands-on curriculum, regional conferences and workshops.

Educators, industry partners and the community are engaged to build a thriving STEM education-to-workforce pipeline throughout Hawai‘i.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, as we move forward, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant as we interact in an increasing number of situations that will involve artificial intelligence.