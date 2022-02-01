Identities of 5 suspects sought for taking ATM from outside Ala Moana Center food court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who took an ATM outside of the Ala Moana food court.

Police said it happened sometime around 6:25 a.m. Wed., Nov. 10, 2021.

Police said five suspects in three vehicles were around the ATM.

Two suspects hit the ATM to pry it open. Then they put a chain around it and used their pick up truck to loosen the ATM from its base.

When that did not work, the suspects backed the pick up truck into the ATM, then loaded the ATM onto the truck.

Police said the truck and the two lookout vehicles all left the area.

If you have any information, call police at (808) 529-3111 or Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300.