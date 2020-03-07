Idaho woman extradited from Kauai, charged with felony child abandonment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lori Vallow appeared in an Idaho court on March 6, days after she was extradited from Kauai.
The judge in Idaho reduced her $5 million bail to $1 million after her attorney argued that the amount did not fit the charges.
Vallow has been charged with two counts of felony child abandonment in connection with the disappearance of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who have not been seen since September.
She and her husband, Chad Daybell, had been living on Kauai without the children since December.
Chad Daybell has also returned to Idaho but has not been charged with a crime.
- Strong winds trigger wind advisories and warnings across the islands
- Oahu man who traveled on Grand Princess cruise ship is Hawaii’s first Coronavirus case
- The City steps up cleaning measures to prevent spreading COVID-19
- Local students weigh in as classes cancelled at UW due to presumptive coronavirus case
- Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball advances to PacWest title game