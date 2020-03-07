Idaho woman extradited from Kauai, charged with felony child abandonment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lori Vallow appeared in an Idaho court on March 6, days after she was extradited from Kauai.

The judge in Idaho reduced her $5 million bail to $1 million after her attorney argued that the amount did not fit the charges.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children, Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow is expected to leave Hawaii Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to return to Idaho to face charges over the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

Vallow has been charged with two counts of felony child abandonment in connection with the disappearance of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who have not been seen since September.

She and her husband, Chad Daybell, had been living on Kauai without the children since December.

Chad Daybell has also returned to Idaho but has not been charged with a crime.