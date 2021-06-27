Iconic bowling alley in Kailua serves community for one last weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Pali Lanes will be striking out for good on June 29th, dozens of supporters turned up this weekend for one more game.

The alley was filled with plenty of laughter and cheering, and also moments of sadness as many played one last game while they still could.

On Sunday afternoon, many of the supporters showed up to take a group photo and swap memories. The bowling center was even reserved by three parties, one of which celebrated a first birthday.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to give our family and friends one last hoorah here at Pali Lanes since my husband was born and raised in Kailua,” said Amber Lauriano, who is celebrating her daughter’s first birthday.

And for many of the workers, Pali Lanes was more than just a job.

“I enjoyed it from beginning when I started here until now,” said Rodney Schlemmer, who has been with the company for 10 years. “I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss it a whole lot.”

“It’s been amazing to be able to serve our community. I really pride the bowling center; how we served the special needs, the seniors and the youth,” said Christian Arakawa, who has been with Pali Lanes for five years and is also the President of Team ‘Save Pali Lanes’.

But the iconic bowling alley, although rich in its history, said it could not recover from losses when it had to scale back operations during the pandemic. For owner Arthur Machado, he’s holding on to the support and appreciation that keeps coming after all these years.

“This came from Congress,” he said, holding up a Certificate of Commendation proudly. “Not everybody gets something from the United States Congress telling me ‘thank you for what you have done.’ This kind of things you can’t forget.”