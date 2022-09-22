HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals 74th Annual Floral Parade will be bringing a line of elaborate floats, traditional pa’u riders, local marching bands and much more.
This year’s theme “Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land,” and Aloha Festival’s said there will be float designs, decorated vehicles and parade participants recognizing the collective kuleana, or responsibility, all have to care for the land.
The parade will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park and make its way through Kalakaua Avenue and end at Kapiolani Park.
Here is a highlight of the list of honored guests, floral floats and marching bands participating:
- Adult and keiki conch shell blowers
- Honorable Lt. Gov. Josh Green
- Honorable U.S. Congressman Rep. Kai Kahele
- Royal Hawaiian Band
- Mayor Rick Blangiardi
- World Little League Champs 2022
- Aloha Festivals Royal Court 2022
- Ambassadors of Aloha: Kamehameha Schools
- Hawaiian Ensemble float
- Pāʻū Queen Dr. Joana Magno, M.D.
- Grand Marshall: Mālama Loko ‘Eā
- Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame
- Moanalua High School Band
- Hawaiian Airlines float
- Miss Hawai‘i 2022 Lauren Teruya
- Aha Punana Leo o Mānoa float
- Aloha Chinese Concept Association float
- Keola Lau Lani Hālau ‘Ōlapa O Laka float