HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals 74th Annual Floral Parade will be bringing a line of elaborate floats, traditional pa’u riders, local marching bands and much more.

This year’s theme “Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land,” and Aloha Festival’s said there will be float designs, decorated vehicles and parade participants recognizing the collective kuleana, or responsibility, all have to care for the land.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The parade will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park and make its way through Kalakaua Avenue and end at Kapiolani Park.

Here is a highlight of the list of honored guests, floral floats and marching bands participating: