This undated photo shows the inside of Ice Palace prior to its temporary closure during the pandemic.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than two years, Ice Palace is preparing to reopen and they plan for that to be before Christmas.

“We were saying we were gonna open prior, but it didn’t happen so now I believe it’s finally here. That would be before Christmas, hopefully,” said Ice Palace Vice President Mika Lazo.

As with so many businesses, the pandemic forced the closure of the family favorite and they took the opportunity to make repairs while they were closed.

Among those repairs and upgrades are new bleachers and flooring, snack bar and the pizza kitchen. Also, with inflation, prices will be higher for admission as well as the snack bar.

There was no ice in the facility during the closure and they are building it up layer by layer.

KHON2 visited Wednesday and found the ice to be about a half inch thick, according to Ice Palace Project Manager, Ryan Quinto.

Ice Palace said by the time they open, there will be three more inches of ice.

They have been closed since March 16, 2020.