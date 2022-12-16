HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ice Palace has announced its official reopening date today.
Ice Palace announced on their Instagram that they will be opening on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
The ice skating rink has been closed since March 16, 2020, due to COVID and renovations, but since then has been preparing for skaters return.
Half of the rink is reserved for beginners and the other half for the more experienced.
Ice Palace told KHON that due to inflation, ticket prices are expected to rise.