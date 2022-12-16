Historically, ice skates were a functional way to cross icy terrain. These days, ice skating is more of a hobby than a matter of survival.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ice Palace has announced its official reopening date today.

Ice Palace announced on their Instagram that they will be opening on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The ice skating rink has been closed since March 16, 2020, due to COVID and renovations, but since then has been preparing for skaters return.

Half of the rink is reserved for beginners and the other half for the more experienced.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Ice Palace told KHON that due to inflation, ticket prices are expected to rise.