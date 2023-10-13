HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are looking for a unique dessert experience, then look no further than Ice Monster.

Located on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki, Ice Monster offers shave ice that is somewhat different from your standard shave ice.

According to Ice Monster, the discovery of this type of shave ice happened in 1997 by Mango Avalanche Shave-Ice.

For the Halloween season, Ice Monster has brought in designer Michael T. Yamaguchi to decorate for a fun seasonal atmosphere to enjoy your shave ice.

They have some special themes as well as some special offerings that are Halloween themed as well.

Ice Monster has created a fun way to get your spoon to enjoy your shave ice. So, come by and check out the games that are afoot.