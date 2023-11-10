HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most of use love a giant, delicious sundae, and even more of us can enjoy sundaes with the advent of non-dairy ice cream options.

But did you know that ice cream once had a great deal of political and legal battles that swirled around it. The official website for sundaes has a good bit of fun historical information and recipes on this frozen treat.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As a way of subverting these once restrictive laws that were mostly regional and applied to when people were allowed to eat ice cream, businesses began developing what came to be known as “sundaes”. These creations were not considered “ice cream” by the state or local governments that had banned ice cream eating since there were toppings that obscured the view of the ice cream.

While Hawaiʻi doesn’t seem to have had any laws that prohibited the consumption of ice cream, sundaes are quite popular here.

Saturday, Nov. 11 is National Sundae Day. It’s a time to celebrate this subversive culinary creation. So, KHON2.com decided to find out where the best ice cream sundaes can be found in Hawaiʻi so you can celebrate, too.

Oʻahu

KHON2.com turned to you via your collective Yelp! reviews to find out which places on Oʻahu have the best ice cream sundaes. Here they are.

Double Three located on Kalani Street in Honolulu. Lappert’s Hawaiʻi located on Kalia Road in Honolulu. Black Sheep Cream located on Keawe Street in Honolulu. Dave’s Ice Cream located in ʻAiea and Ala Moana. Cherry On Top on Kuala Street in Pearl City. Via Gelato located on 12th Avenue in Honolulu. Banan located Kalākaua Avenue in Waikīkī. Niu Soft Serve located on South King Street in Honolulu. Sweet Dreams located on Kona Street in Honolulu.

Hawaiʻi Island

We did the same for all of you on Hawaiʻi Island, too. These are the locations rated by you with verifiable sundae options.

Chillville located on Haili Street in Hilo.

Makani’s Magic Pineapple Shop located on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo.

Nicoco located on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo.

Kozmic Cones Waiānuenue Ave in Hilo.

Sweet Journey Soft Serve located on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Pudgee Panda located on Waikōloa Road in Waikoloa Village.

Maui

Yep, you guessed it. We found some places on Maui, with verifiable sundae options, that you like, too.

Lappert’s Hawaiʻi located on Wailea Alanui Drive in Wailea. Maui Gelato located on South Kihei Road in Kīhei. Double Dipz located on West Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului. Maui Sweet Shop located on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei. Artisan Ice Cream located on Baldwin Avenue in Paiʻā.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi folks, we’d never forget you. Here are the places you love. Again, these are the places we could verify offer sundae options.

Lapperts Hawaiʻi located in Koloa and Princeville. Skinny Mike’s Ice Cream & Shave Ice located on Rice Street in Līhuʻe. Tropical Dreams located on Kūhiō Highway in Kapaʻa.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Now that you know where to find these subversive sweet treats, go forth and have an indulgent weekend.