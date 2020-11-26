‘Iao Valley State Monument reopens to the public with new hours and entry fees

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The ʻIao Valley State Monument has reopened to the public after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The scenic Maui park, which contains a short hiking path, was originally closed due to crowding concerns and budgetary constraints, says DLNR’s Division of State Parks.

The reopening comes with newly approved parking and entry fees for out-of-state residents and commercial vehicles. A $10 nonresident entry fee will be required for each vehicle on the premise. DLNR adds that a $5 fee will be required for nonresident individuals who opt to walk-in instead of drive on.

Commercial vehicles will be subject to the following entry fees:

One to seven passengers per vehicle: $25.00

Eight to 25 passengers per vehicle $50.00

Vehicles with 26 or more passengers will need to pay $90.00

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the park. DLNR says the park will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.