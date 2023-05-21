HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iam Tongi the 2023 winner of American Idol released his newest single “I’ll Be Seeing You,” on Friday and it’s climbing the iTunes Charts.

The song especially peaked on Sunday after Hawaii’s own was crowned the winner of the popular singing competition that afternoon.

As of Sunday night, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” was iTunes No.2 song, and the No.1 was “Monsters” by James Blunt.

In a social media post by Tongi, the singer said he wrote the song in honor of his father Rodney who passed away just months before Tongi made it on American Idol.

“The meaning of this song to me is when you lose someone you love, everything that you used to do with them reminds you of them,” Tongi said in his post.

Tongi also dedicated his cover of “Monsters” during his American Idol audition to his father.

Back in February, Blunt thanked Tongi on his social media page for bringing his song to No.13 in the United States iTunes chart.

Tongi’s cover of “Monsters” and the story behind it had the judges in tears before they handed him the golden ticket to Hollywood, leading up to his journey to being the next American Idol.

When KHON2 News first reported on Tongi’s audition, it was American Idol’s most-viewed audition on the show’s YouTube, generating over six million views. Since then, the number of views has climbed to over 16 million.