HONOLULU (KHON2) — Few in Hawaiʻi missed the American Idol episode where Mr. William “Iam” Guy Tongi left not a dry eye amongst his audience becoming the 2023 American Idol (season 21) winner.

As luck would have it, Iam is coming back to Oʻahu.

Tongi will return to his hometown of Kahuku to headline ʻOhana Day at Turtle Bay Resort on Oʻahu’s North Shore for a two-night event on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

The events will both take place at The Stables at Turtle Bay.

To date, Tongi’s American Idol audition, which is posted on their YouTube page, has accrued the most views of any contestant to ever compete, racking up more than 17 million views in just under three months.

Tongi performed “Monsters” by James Blunt. He dedicated the song to his father and sealed his own fate in that singular decision.

Tongi’s father, Rodney Tongi, recently passed away just months before his son would make his debut audition to the world.

More than 10,000 people ascended on Turtle Bay on Tuesday, May 16 to experience the homecoming celebration that preceded Tongi’s big move to take the American Idol title.

With this concert came a celebratory parade, blessings from local halau, a haka performed by his football teammates from Kahuku High and Intermediate School and an honorary diploma from the school along with big names who came to wish Tongi well such as Gov. Josh Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and local musicians Jack Johnson and John Cruz.

For the ʻOhana Day event, organizers expect even more people than the number that showed up for the homecoming concert.

Iam Tongi headlines the two-night celebration of the 2023 Ohana Day taking place on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (I9 Entertainment)

Kapena, Likkle Jordee, Paula Fuga and Natural Vibrations also will be performing for the event. Organizers promise a host of things to do and enjoy including a firework spectacle, food trucks, vendor booths and drinks.

“This is a family-friendly event,” said event coordinators. “Satellite bars will be available to those over 21. Organizers request responsible alcohol consumption.”

Tickets to Turtle Bay Resort’s Ohana Day are on sale now online. Ticket prices range from $39 to $69 with VIP packages available.

Children ages 5 and under are free. During both event nights, doors will open at 3 p.m. for the festival; and parking will open at 2 p.m.