HONOLULU (KHON2) — This news just in from the entertainment world.

Kahuku’s American Idol winner, Iam Tongi Is returning to Hawaiʻi to headline three December concerts on Oʻahu and Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The show dates are Dec. 9 for the grand reopening of the Blaisdell Arena and Dec. 12 and 13 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Exclusive presale for Hawaiʻi residents begins Friday, Sept. 22 beginning at 10 am. You can click here for more information and to purchase tickets once they go on sale for Honolulu. Click here for more information on the Maui shows.

Concert promoter Rick Bartalini will join KHON2 live in studio with all the details that you need.

Rick Bartalini provided the following information:

He’ll be performing what he did on idol.

He’s got his new single coming out there. So, the video comes out as well.

His show is up to about 90 minutes now. He’s going to a lot of music between now and then, and I can’t imagine how meaningful they are to him.

When he started out earlier, performing was very emotional for him, and he’s, just, it’s effortless.

He’s at a different level as he’s going to play the Blaisdell on the Dec. 9 on Dec. 12 and 13 on the island of Maui.

We’re going to give some of the proceeds from the Honolulu and both Maui shows to relief efforts.

Tickets have been geo fenced for Hawaii to ensure that botts are not snatching up all the tickets before actual people can purchase them.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, check out the video above of Rick Bartalini for more information; and watch Iam Tongi’s exclusive interview with KHON2’s Chris Latronic.