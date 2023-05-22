HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone is still buzzing over Kahuku’s own Iam Tongi’s “American Idol” victory. The 18-year-old had viewers in tears but also showcased a taste of island music on the big stage. It’ll go down in history as Tongi took the islands with him along for the journey.

“For him to choose an island reggae song from the braddah, I don’t even know what to say,” said Roman De Peralta of Kolohe Kai. “You’re the man.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Tongi sang Kolohe Kai’s hit song “Cool Down” on the season finale for millions to see.

“I got an email saying ‘American Idol’ might want to use a song of yours and I was like, ‘What, is this for Iam?’ and the guy was like, ‘Iam is thinking about using one of your songs,'” De Peralta said.

Not only was it a huge surprise, but “Cool Down” is now on the iTunes top 30 charts.

“That’s a demographic that we don’t really get to share our culture, our island vibes with. I feel like that really paved a beautiful way for us as artists to be in front of people we really never got to,” said De Peralta.

“That’s the Hawaii way is we lift each other up, we help each other out and what he’s doing is trying to bring others with him,” said Eli Mac, former “American Idol” Top 10 finalist.

Legends like Kelly Boy DeLima of Kapena are beyond impressed with Hawaii’s new superstar.

“I just think that it’s really amazing for our music industry and for our artist to be recognized in a national and worldwide spotlight,” said DeLima. “I mean Bruno Mars did it for us, Jack Johnson and the list goes on. Don’t forget Hawaii guys.”

KHON2 was told big names in the music industry are already trying to find a way to work with the 18-year-old.

“In the last 12 hours, I’ve gotten over 30 to 40 texts from different artists, agents, companies and everybody is reaching out to me and I’m forwarding them to the right people and it’s going to be amazing,” said Tautua Reed, a music executive.

From one generation to the next, local artists are excited to see where Tongi’s journey takes him.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This is your time my braddah, and thank you for supporting our music in some way,” said De Peralta.