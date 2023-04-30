HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iam Tongi is one of the most talented musicians to come out of Hawaiʻi.

His ascent on American Idol has been pathed with the tears of those hearts he touches with his passionate voice.

On Sunday, April 30, Tongi is competing to go to the next round of American and Idol; and you have the chance to make his dreams come true.

At 2 p.m. Hawai’i Standard Time, you can go to the American Idol Twitter page and cast your vote.

This is a time sensitive casting of your vote; so, be sure to pop over to their Twitter page at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Two contestants will be eliminated after Sunday’s vote. So, don’t forget!