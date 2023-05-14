Iam Tongi portrait on a poster hung up on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Hawaii’s own is much closer to becoming the next American Idol after Kahuku boy Iam Tongi made it to the Top 3 on Sunday.

Results for the finalist came in after Tongi was the last to perform with his cover of the song “Father and Son.”

And now the island prepares for another Hawaii homecoming by Tongi for the show’s filming of “Hometown Heroes.”

Community members were already anticipating his arrival as many public contributions, donations and private sponsorship was done to plan a concert venue in Koolauloa for Tongi.

According to Sen. Brenton Awa, the concert will be held at Turtle Bay Resort and is free to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and showtime is 5:15 p.m.

A convoy will kick off in Laie and end at the resort where Tongi will have a live performance.

Sen. Awa provided the following information for the concert and convoy.

Parking:

Parking is limited to the first 3,000 vehicles

Gate opens at 3:30 p.m.

Enter through the Kawela gate entrance of Turtle Bay — follow event signage

Parking will be on golf course fairways

Convoy:

Convoy of trolleys departs from the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie

Departure at 4 p.m. on Tuesday

Kahuku High School’s senior class will make their way along Kamehameha Highway through Kahuku to arrive Turtle Bay

Concert:

Located at Turtle Bay Resort (open field near Stables)

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Showtime starts at 5:15 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Prohibited Items:

Alcohol, chairs, coolers, outside food (food vendors will be on-site), weapons,

drugs, lasers, drones

Shuttle buses:

Shuttle buses will operate free of charge for North Shore residents

Pickup will be between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bus service to Turtle Bay: Hauula Shopping Center, BYUH, lot

across Kahuku High School, (Haleiwa and Sunset locations TBD) Shuttle return service will operate as well after the concert

If you want to step in and help with concert costs for this public event, click here to make donations.