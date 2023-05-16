HONOLULU (KHON2) — A huge crowd is expected to gather at Oahu’s North Shore to celebrate the homecoming of Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi.

The stage is being set up now for the free concert that will start at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. If you plan to come out here give yourself a few hours head start.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

With Tongi now one of three finalists left in the competition his hometown of Kahuku want to give him proper welcome celebration. The concert will feature an impressive lineup of local artists.

“Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, John Cruz, myself we’re going to do a set we’re gonna call Iam on to do a couple of songs with us eventually common kings will take the stage,” said musician and organizer Kawika Kahiapo. “I think Iam is going to get a couple of songs with them too.”

But before that a parade will be held from the Polynesian Cultural Center at 4 p.m. with Tongi and his family and Kahuku High School seniors.

As for parking, organizers said there will be about 3,000 parking spaces available. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and entrance is through the Kawela gate. Everyone is encouraged to carpool.

For North Shore residents there shuttles available from Hauula shopping center, BYUH and across the street from Kahuku High School.

“It will be convenient for them to utilize that shuttling service because they get a free ride to fand from and not get caught in all the logistical stuff that will happen before and after the event,” said Kahiapo.

People will be allowed to bring blankets and signs. But no alcohol chairs coolers or outside food will be allowed.

Organizers said Honolulu Police Department will provide some officers for security. There will also be a private security company helping out with that. The message to the crowd is have fun and keep in mind what this event is all about.

“Be respectable, take care of each other, and number one this is about the kahuku community and Iam having his moment,” said Kahiapo.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Organizers said there will be a lot of food vendors here where people can order food and drinks.