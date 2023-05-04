HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were some scary moments for some kids on a Mokulele flight on Wednesday, May 3.

A group of middle school students were on the flight that was travelling from Molokaʻi to Honolulu.

It was on this flight when the 29-seater twin-engine plane experienced a loss of power shortly after takeoff.

The pilots were eventually able to land the plane on Oʻahu safely with all passengers on board

The students and some educators were coming to Honolulu to attend a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) conference taking place at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

KHON2 was able to catch up with ʻIolani Kuoha who is the Vice Principal of Molokaʻi Middle School. Kuoha also was a passenger on the flight.

“Seven minutes in the air and all of a sudden I heard a boom. I was sitting on the left side of the plane, and I saw what had happened. And all of a sudden, the propeller stopped. So, yeah, it was kind of scary,” said Kuoha.

Kuoha went on to describe the experience of finally landing with the lives of the passengers still intact.

“When they landed, everyone was clapping. I was still in shock. I was more worried about my students and their well-being,” said Kuoha.

There were no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Mokulele airline ended up adding additional flights on their smaller planes. This will give them the time and space needed to investigate the cause of the engine failure.

There are no disruptions or cancellations being reported for Thursday, May 4.