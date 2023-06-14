HONOLULU (KHON2) — A California family is calling one of the Honolulu Police Department’s finest a hero for saving their father’s life after he collapsed in Waikiki. The Tran family said they didn’t know if he’d make it; they owe everything to the officer’s quick response.

“I felt like he was going to die,” said Jonathan Tran, whose father, Son Tran suffered a cardiac arrest on May 1.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Jonathan and his sister Jessica are counting their blessings. Their 72-year-old dad is still alive after having a heart attack the day after they arrived in Hawaii on their family vacation.

Jessica said they were walking along Uluniu Street on their way to eat breakfast when Son suddenly collapsed right in the middle of the street “

“It was just scary,” Jessica explained. “All of us started crying. We were panicking.”

That’s when she called 911.

“What I remember was, in a few minutes the cops arrived and that’s Officer Lynch and her team, and she yelled, ‘Everyone get out of the way!'” said Jessica.

Officer Verna-Marie Lynch was one of the first on scene.

Lynch said she and her rider were driving along Kalakaua Avenue when they got a call about a male having a seizure.

“So, we arrived; and he was just lying there in the road,” Lynch said.

“As soon as I realized he had no pulse, I started doing CPR. And, then, I told my rider to bring the AED,” added Lynch.

They continued life saving measures until EMS arrived and rushed Tran to the hospital.

Jessica said her father was touch and go for a while and even had a second heart attack at the hospital. They weren’t sure he would make it.

“At the beginning, he was not doing very well,” Jessica explained wiping tears from her eyes. “He was in the ICU for a long time.”

Tran’s recovery has been slow, but he is getting stronger.

Jonathan said his father was finally able to speak for the first time this week after having a breathing tube removed from his throat.

“I would like to thank the police officer and people who stop and help me,” Son Tran said in a raspy voice.

“No words can explain how grateful our family is,” Jessica said.

Officer Lynch recently visited Tran in the hospital.

While she said she’s happy she was there to help him, she wants everyone to know it was a team effort.

“Someone was in need of our help, and I’m just glad we were there to provide that help,” she explained. “I was at the right place at the right time.”

For the Tran family, there’s only one word to describe everyone who’s had a hand in keeping their dad alive.

“They’re definitely our heroes,” Jonathan said.

“I think that although it was a really unfortunate situation. We are very, very happy and glad that it happens right on the streets in Hawaii with a great care team here,” Jessica said. “Even the people in Hawaii in general gave us a lot of love and support all this time.”

The Tran family stopped by the Waikiki Police station Wednesday, June 14 and took Lynch to lunch as a small gesture of appreciation.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They wanted to thank the medical staff at Straub, all the HPD officers that were there that day to help their dad and the people they said generously opened their homes to them while they wait for him to get better.