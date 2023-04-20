HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Ewa woman attacked by two dogs on Tuesday, April 18 is counting her blessings. She said she’s traumatized by the incident but feels lucky to be alive. She is sharing her story hoping it will remind dog owners to be more mindful of their animals.

“I feared for my life,” the victim said holding back tears.

It’s been two days since she was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs outside her home. The Ewa Beach resident asked not to be identified.

But she said the incident has shaken her to her core, and she’s coping with more than just the physical scars.

“I can’t stop thinking about it. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I’m so traumatized by it,” she said tears welling in her eyes. “It’s just so, so horrifying what happened to me.”

It happened Tuesday night around 5:30 p.m. when she was taking out her garbage.

“I walked my rubbish can down; and out of the corner of my ear, I heard my neighbor yell, ‘Dogs!’ And by the time I realized what was happening, I looked to my left and there were two dogs advancing on me. I was paralyzed for a second.”

The only thing she could think to do was use her garbage can as a barrier to try to keep the dogs away. So, she moved backward across the street with the garbage can.

“I didn’t feel the bites,” she explained. “I had no idea really that they were biting me. It wasn’t until the rubbish can knocked me down and I fell on the ground that I realized.”

That’s when her neighbor finally showed up to grab his dogs. But the damage was already done.

“This wound was so gaping that it required five stitches,” she explained pointing to a large wound on her right ankle. “There’s other puncture marks here,” she said pointing to round red marks on her shins.

She has bite makes along her right and left legs, her right arm and her right buttocks.

Ewa woman attacked by dogs said that ‘it’s excruciating, yeah, especially this one, when I walk; and I can hardly sit”.

But she knows it could have been worse.

Ewa woman attacked by dogs said that she thanks “god that it wasn’t the children in my neighborhood or the elderly people because we have care homes and elderly people that walk in our neighborhood”.

She said dog owners need to be responsible for their pets.

Ewa woman attacked by dogs: “Dog owners need to make sure that their dogs are contained and cannot get out.”

She has reported the incident to the police.

KHON2 reached out to HPD and to the Hawaiian Humane Society to find out the status of the case.

If this is deemed a dangerous dog case, the dogs could be taken from the owner; and he could face fines of $500 to $2,000 and/or be sentenced to 30 days in jail.