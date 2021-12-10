‘I can’t thank them enough’: Volunteers find remains of Makakilo man, 76, who went missing in 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The remains of a 76-year-old Makakilo man who went missing in 2019 were found not far from where he lived.

On Nov. 26, 2019, Milton Ishii — who had dementia — was last seen leaving his residence in Makakilo to go for a walk around 8:30 a.m. and never returned home.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Ishii since he disappeared. Exactly two years later, during the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend, Oahu Search and Rescue volunteers discovered the remains of a man not far from where Ishii lived.

His family received positive confirmation during the second week of December that the remains belonged to Milton. They are relieved Milton’s body was found and are thankful for everyone who helped.

“I think it’s more of a relief that we were able to locate him. After a certain amount of time, we kind of figured the worst thing, and we just wanted to get him found so we can bring him home,” said Shane Ishii, Milton’s son.

“It was a Thanksgiving weekend that they, you know, they came away from their families to come and help us with our family. And that just gets to me, and I can’t thank them enough.” Shane Ishii, the son of Milton Ishii

Now that his father’s remains have been found and identified, Shane added that the Ishii family finally has closure.