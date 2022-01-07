‘I am happy that I was there’: Woman honored for heroic actions after stopping attempted child kidnapping

Anuhea Salangsang, a Department of Human Resources was given a “Certificate of Recognition” presented by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiard after she intervened and prevented an attempted child kidnapping. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee for the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Human Resources was given a “Certificate of Recognition” after she intervened and prevented an attempted child kidnapping.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi presented the certificate to Anuhea Salangsang for her heroic actions that saved a child.

On Dec. 28, 2021, an unknown individual on a motorized bicycle tried to abduct a kid playing near the Fasi Civic Grounds in Honolulu. Salangsang was able to chase the individual, save the child and return him to his grandmother unharmed.

“What Anuhea did that day is nothing short of truly heroic,” said Mayor Blangiardi.

“When the moment came, no one told her what to do, she just responded without hesitation to help the young child in need. I am so proud of Anuhea for her valiant call to action and for what she means to our city ‘ohana.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Salangsang said the incident happened “in the blink of an eye.”

“I am happy that I was there,” she continued.

In high school, Salangsang was a former sprinter and was coached by the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Sam Moku when he was the Track and Field coach at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama.

When Salangsang returned to her office after saving the child, she said everyone was supportive. She added that, as a department, the people she works with are compassionate and very dedicated.

“It’s truly a team that we have here and I come to work and it’s like a family. And it’s so much easier to help our community and the people of our county when we have such support in our office,” she continued.

If anyone witnesses a child or individual in danger, 911 should be called immediately. To report child abuse or neglect, call (808) 832-5300 or (toll-free) 1-888-380-3088. To report child trafficking, call (808) 832-1999 or (toll-free) 1-888-398-1188.