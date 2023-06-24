I am a Rainbow event takes place at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiʻi State Art Museum)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum is hosting a fun event for the community.

In conjunction with local non-profits and community-minded businesses, the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum will have keiki activities, art workshops, live performances and drag queen story time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Also joining the fun will be Mark Kanemura.

Kanemura penned the acclaimed book “I am a Rainbow” which celebrates the diversity that is humanity and the morality of inclusion. The book is illustrated by Richard Merritt.

Kanemura’s own life and experiences inspired the book which explores his love of entertaining and being in the spotlight.

As more and more laws seek to target children, keiki who do not fall into the Euro-centric cis gendered model of self-perception and expression end up experiencing difficulties in accessing both physical and mental healthcare.

These attacks on kieki led the Hawaiʻi Department of Health to create the LGBTQ Safe Spaces program to ensure that Hawaiʻi keiki have support.

“The CAMHD Safe Spaces Committee (SSC) is a council of CAMHD staff and community members whose mission is to create and maintain an LGBTQ+ affirming system of mental health care for youth, that advances inclusive practice, urges accepting attitudes, operationalizes diversity, and provides education to the larger community. The SSC is dedicated to examining and improving policies and practices of the CAM_HD, its contracted providers, and the broader system of care to promote best and promising practices related to mental health treatment of LGBTQ+ youth and their families.” — Hawaiʻi Department of Health, LGBTQ Safe Spaces

The DOH published research on how 2SLGBTQ+ keiki interact with their social, economic, race, political and religious contexts.

“The SGM group exemplifies the importance of having everyone at the table,” said Jen Jenkins, Community Co-Chair of the SGM Workgroup. “Our collective voices and experiences produced this website, which adds to our work of improving the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people across the state.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The event is free to the public and takes place on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi State Museum of Art located at 250 S. Hotel Street.