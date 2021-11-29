‘I almost lost my life’: Victim of machete attack victim speaks out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened a second-degree assault after a Kalihi man was attacked with a machete on Friday. Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Linapuni Street in Kalihi.

The victim says he’s just grateful to be alive.

“I’m scarred, I’m hurt and I almost lost my life,” said Hieu Van Bui, the victim of the machete attack.

Hieu Van Bui says he was attacked at Kuhio Park Terrace Friday night.

“I was just trying to ride my moped out and two suspects pull up on me and tried calling me out and one of them came and they sliced me up with a machete for no reason,” said Bui.

Bui says the incident happened in a matter of seconds. The machete sliced his eye area and he was rushed to the hospital.

“When I was in the hospital my nurse told me my lips were turning into a ghost and from that moment I thought I was going to die,” said Bui.

“He did have a little fracture, because it was a very heavy weapon so he did have a little fragment fracture and there’s a possibility he might suffer severe nerve damage,” said Xuan Bui, the victim’s sister.

The victim’s family is shocked that anyone would do something like this.

“He was just laying in a pool of blood. There’s no way you can just leave a person like this,” said Xuan.

Sources say the incident was witnessed by security. Bui credits their fast response for saving his life.

“The security came and helped me and used the first aid kit, wrapped me around and if it wasn’t for them I think I would’ve been dead,” Bui said.

Honolulu police say the suspect is an unknown juvenile male. No arrests have been made at this time. The Bui family is searching for answers.

“Any eyes or ears in the community will be helpful to bring justice and not only that but bring awareness and safety to the community,” Xuan said.

The Bui family has started a GoFundMe account for the victim.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call police.