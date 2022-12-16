HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Emergency Management Agency needs the publics’ help in reporting the sounds of sirens during their monthly test of the All-Hazards Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System.

You can report if you heard, or didn’t hear the sound by filling out an online form.

You can listen for the siren during scheduled tests at 11:45 am on the first State business day of each month and visit www.mauisirens.com.

Click the “Report Siren Results” button, select your response and location and click the “submit” button.

The next siren test is slated for 11:45 am, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Visit www.mauisirens.com for more information about emergency alerts. For general emergency preparedness information, visit the MEMA website at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.