HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Center is reminding individuals that it takes one storm to change everything.

The 2022 Central Pacific hurricane season is predicted to have 2-to-4 tropical storms, fewer than average. With climate warming, more energy will allow for bigger storms, more rain and stronger winds.

This year is the 40th anniversary of Hurricane Iwa and the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Iniki–two of the most impactful hurricanes to affect Hawaii. Back in 2018, Hawai’i felt the effects that came of Hurricane Lane and Hurricane Douglas in 2020. Hurricane Linda in 2021 became one of the near misses to Oahu. HI-EMA asks that individuals stay prepared and able to cope with what is to come in case of an emergency.

Some simple actions that individuals can prep for are: