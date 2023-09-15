As hurricane season looms, preparedness is very important, particularly for our island communities. The City and County of Honolulu has reported to KHON2 that shelter space on Oahu is limited to approximately 100,000 residents, despite the island’s population exceeding one million.

The American Red Cross offers critical advice for preparing for worst-case scenarios during hurricane season:

1. Create an Evacuation Plan

2. Build an Emergency Kit

3. Stay Informed

Essentials such as food, water, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and blankets should be included in your emergency kit. Also consider adding items like phone chargers, extra cash, medications, personal hygiene items, and important documents.

The American Red Cross says the past five years have seen an alarming increase in category 4 and 5 hurricanes making landfall, surpassing the combined total of the previous 50 years. A single severe storm is enough to create a catastrophe. To mitigate this, efforts are ongoing to enhance services related to sheltering, financial assistance, and supply management. This involves expanding volunteer capacity and bolstering community partnerships to ensure maximum preparedness.

The Red Cross Emergency App serves as a vital tool for staying informed. This free app provides detailed information on what should be in your emergency kit, shelter locations, and how to access additional assistance, such as by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

While many individuals have already assembled an emergency kit, the American Red Cross says it’s crucial to periodically review and refresh its contents. Ensure that food and water supplies are fresh and that batteries haven’t expired. Also, revisit your plans to account for changing circumstances like health conditions, growing children, and community changes, which could all affect your disaster response strategy.