HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Dora continues to fluctuate in intensity, but is still on track to pass south of the islands on Tuesday with minimal impact.

No heavy rain is expected as Dora passes to the south, however trade winds may become strong in the Monday through Wednesday timeframe with winds up to 35 mph.

High surf for the east shores of the islands may also trigger high surf advisories or warnings.

Here is the latest update from the National Hurricane Center: The center of Hurricane Dora was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 136.5 West. Dora is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h). A westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Dora is expected to move into the central Pacific basin Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Dora is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next day or so, followed by only gradual weakening through the early part of next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb (27.82 inches).