HONOLULU (KHON2) — The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed Miloli‘i Ridge Road, Nu’alolo trail in the Pu‘u ka Pele Forest Reserve within Public Hunting Area Unit H on the west side of Kaua‘i, until further notice. This is due to continuing search and recovery efforts associated with a helicopter crash in the Koke‘e area.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers will be stationed at entry points to inform hunters and others.