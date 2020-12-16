Hunter rescued after sliding off 50 ft embankment in Honoka’a

HONOKA’A, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 43-year-old hunter was rescued after falling about 50 feet off an embankment in Honoka’a on Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to Hawaii County Fire Department.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

At 11:31 p.m., Hawaii Fire Department received a call about a missing hunter. Crews responded to Lower Cane Haul Road, adjacent to mile marker 34 on Highway 19.

Initially, an HFD paramedic and EMT were able to access the scene via private ATV and four-wheel drive. Rescue crews found that the hunter had slid about 50 feet down an embankment “catching himself on a lone tree, before a substantially large precipice.”

The victim was extracted and evaluated. HFD says he refused transport to Honoka’a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.