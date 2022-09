HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 325 people are without power in the Ala Moana area.

Hawaiian Electric reported the outage around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

First responders are investigating.

According to HECO, power was restored around 2:50 p.m.

The cause to loosing power was an underground cable fault.