HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds with the Hawaii Rising movement gathered at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the opening of the legislature.

They held various activities including protocols, classes, voter engagement, and presentations.

But the overall purpose was to remind lawmakers that even though they’re no longer demonstrating atop Mauna Kea, their fight doesn’t stop.

“The days of mismanaging and mistreating our lands and our resources against our will is over,” said Kahookahi Kanuha of Hawaii Rising. “We’re not gonna go down without a fight. Of course, our fight will always be grounded in kapu aloha, peace and nonviolence. But those days are long gone.”

Those with the movement say that they intend to make their voices heard during this legislative session.