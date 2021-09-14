Hundreds rally in Waimanalo to search for missing 6-year-old girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people on Tuesday joined the search for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen sleeping in her room Sunday night.

Police, family, friends, and even complete strangers, rallied together on Day 2 of the search for Isabella Kalua in Waimanalo. She’s also known as Ariel Sellers, the name given to her at birth.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We will continue this search as long as we need,” said Jamie Kumai, Isabella’s biological aunt. “We are going to continue until we find her or until we hear anything, and you know, all we could hope for is for the best, pray for the best. We ask if you know something, see something, hear something, say something.”

Kumai flew in from Maui as soon as she heard of Isabella’s disappearance. She searched all day on Monday and hasn’t stopped since.

A flier of missing 6-year-old Isabella Kalua is seen on a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

“She’s not a wanderer, so this is very surprising me to us, out of character,” Kumai added.

Kumai says she has a lot of unanswered questions, but the main focus is to find Isabella.

Jamie Kumai, Isabella Kalua’s biological aunt, looks at a map of Waimanalo on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Dozens of family and community members rushed into a portion of Bellows based on a tip a family member received. Military police soon joined after.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“The truth will come out, and it will come out soon because the heat is hot in Waimanalo, and it’s hot and we’re coming,” Kumai said.

In a statement, Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said the following:

“We are thankful for the many families and individuals who are helping to search for Isabella, especially the volunteer search captains and their teams. It’s obvious that she comes from a caring family and community, and we are hopeful that we will find her soon and find her safe. At this time, we’re asking neighbors to check their yards and properties for anywhere that a young child might go to or be able to hide. If you have home security video, please check to see if there’s anything that might help us.” – Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.