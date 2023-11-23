HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many spent this Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family, hundreds of others spent it serving up huge doses of aloha.

The Salvation Army’s annual tradition of serving hot Thanksgiving meals continued today at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center with two thousand of our friends, family and neighbors.

About two thousand people come out to enjoy a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by The Salvation Army at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Volunteers line up to serve meals to attendees at a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by The Salvation Army at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi serves a plate to an attendee during a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by The Salvation Army at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

“Incredibly — incredibly gratifying. The reality is Thanksgiving is about community, it’s about relationship and for many people this is the beginning of their relationship of the holiday season,” said Maj. Troy Trimmer, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division divisional commander.

Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi were also on hand for the ceremonial first turkey, both of them being the first to carve the first piece.

Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Rick Blangiardi cut into the ceremonial first turkey during a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by The Salvation Army at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

“This is absolutely fantastic. This is the essence and the embodiment of what Thanksgiving is about,” said Blangiardi.

“Like mayor said, it’s the spirit of Thanksgiving,” added Green.

And the day wouldn’t have been made possible, if not for the selflessness of hundreds of volunteers.

“These guys are so wonderful and there’s hundreds and hundreds of volunteers,” said Green.

“I know many of them depend of having some type of food service, and by the salvation army doing this I think it’s really heartwarming,” said volunteer Pauline Hirohata.

“I guess it’s part of giving to everybody,” said Hirohata.

“The community understands and connects and looks out for each other. And that’s what we love about hi as a whole is the whole spirit of aloha,” said Trimmer.