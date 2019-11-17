Hundreds of students learn all about media literacy at the Global Vision Summit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of high school students from across the state spent their Saturday learning about the news.

The Global Vision Summit on media literacy was held at UH Manoa.

The goal of the conference was to teach students the difference between news and opinion and to look closely into news stories and research it for themselves.

“What are some red flags that students can keep in their minds so that when they spot those things when they’re going through their social media feeds or when they’re online, when they see those things, they can kind of sense maybe I should be suspicious or look further into this information to see if it’s actually valid,” said Jason Shon, a high school program director at the Pacific and Asian Affairs Council.

“The first thing in the google search bar is not always the most reliable. Sometimes you have to do your own work for yourself also. Trying to do that extra mile like trying to search up those authors,” said Farrington High School senior Christian Hermoso.

One of the speakers was our own investigative reporter Gina Mangieri.

The Pacific and Asian Affairs Council hosted today’s event.