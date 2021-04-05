Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes in Hawaii get COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a facility in Hawaii.

Physicians and medical employees from Kaiser Permanente worked in tandem with Special Olympics Hawaii to administer shots at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei on Saturday.

More than 250 people attended to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente hosted the vaccination clinic to inoculate community members who are at higher risk of severe illness after contracting the virus.