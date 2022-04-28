HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County will soon speed up housing construction for residents thanks to a new public partnership agreement. The new agreement has plans to bring hundreds of new total affordable units to Maui County.

Waikapu Country Town will offer more than 1,500 new, single-family, multifamily and rural units, as well as 146 `ohana units.

Mayor Michael Victorino signed a Public Partnership Agreement Thursday morning with Mike Atherton of Waikapu Properties, developer of the Waikapu Country Town project.

With support from the Maui County Council, Mayor Victorino was able to sign this new agreement in what they call a milestone for Maui County.

Mayor Michael Victorino congratulates Mike Atherton of Waikapu Properties, developer of the Waikapu Country Town project, after signing a public-private partnership agreement Thursday morning to build residential housing in Waikapu.

Maui County said they will assume responsibility for satisfying Waikapu Properties’ required contribution toward the new Central Maui wastewater treatment plant and extension of Waiale Road in exchange for the developer building 213 additional residential workforce units.

Other features include a 910-acre agricultural preserve, 82 acres of parks and open space, a 12-acre elementary school, sidewalks, paths and trails and a residential town center with shops and support services.

