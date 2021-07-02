Hundreds of Monarch butterflies flutter back to Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearlridge Center’s own butterfly exhibit returned by popular demand with hundreds of locally-raised living monarch butterflies flitting about amidst their favorite island flora!

Monarchs and More: An Interactive Butterfly Exhibit” shares educational information on the life cycle of these beautiful insects. Visitors can also enjoy the creatures at all stages of their life cycle first-hand through a self-guided tour: As a butterfly, chrysalis or even an egg.

All guests will have the chance to feed the butterflies within this peaceful garden exhibit. Lucky guests may find a butterfly gently landing on a head or shoulder!

Admission is $5 per person; keiki under two years of age are free with a paying adult.

All active-duty military, as well as those who serve in the Reserves or National Guard and their dependents (with military ID) will enjoy a $1 discount on Sundays,

The exhibit is open from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, Aug. 8.; Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mauka Center Court.

