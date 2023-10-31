HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween falling on a Tuesday night did not stop hundreds of people from pouring into Waikiki. Hundreds of people came out to the make-shift party down Kalakaua Avenue, but it was not just tourists, local families also made it a tradition to come out in their costumes.

Patrick Perdido dressed as the Mandalorian and said he and his family have spent Halloween in Waikiki for the last couple of years.

“We are local,” he said. “But we tend to come to the International Market Place and the Royal Hawaiian for trick or treating.”

It takes planning and coordination from the City, the Honolulu Police Department and the Waikiki Business Improvement District to maintain the safety of all those who attended.

The Aloha Ambassadors doubled their presence through midnight, adding security and cleanliness to the sidewalks.

The Waikiki Business Improvement District Executive Director Trevor Abarzua said the large crowds add foot traffic to the businesses in the area, but they want the attendees to remain safe.

Abarzua said, “Provide supplemental safety on top of HPD but also on the hospitality side, they want to make sure everyone is safe and make sure everyone is having a good time.”

The Mauka lane on Kalakaua Avenue will remain closed until 3 a.m. only for police use. The City added barriers along the sidewalks to keep people from jaywalking.

Extra floodlights were added to increase visibility and portions of Kuhio Beach closed down for police staging.

HPD Acting Lt. Blake Arita said more officers were also added to patrol Waikiki. He said, “These officers are going to have zero tolerance towards criminal activity so if you plan to come out please obey the law and if you’re going to drink, drink responsibly.”

HPD reminds the public that beach parks, including Kapiolani Park and Queen’s Beach will be closed to the public at midnight and police will enforce violations.

Officials want everyone to stay safe and enjoy Halloween, with lots of treats and fewer tricks.