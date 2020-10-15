Hundreds gather in Nebraska to mourn slain 17-year-old Hawaii boy

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KHON2) — Hundreds gathered on Oct. 13 at a Bellevue, Nebraska home to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old Hawaii boy.

According to Bellevue police, Kalani Zalopany was found shot to death in his home on Oct. 12.

Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and robbery. They are still searching for a third suspect.

Kalani was born in Hawaii, and his mom is a Kaimuki High School grad. They moved to Nebraska six years ago.

