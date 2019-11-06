Hundreds gather for Day of Hope on Maui

Hundreds gathered once again at The Four Seasons Resort on Maui for their Day of Hope. This is the 30th year the resort has hosted the event which includes a 5k or 10k run.

Once again Howard Dashefsky emceed the event which raises money for cancer research and in the 30 years the resort has hosted the event, more than $3 million has been raised. With all of it staying there on the Valley Isle.

