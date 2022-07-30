HONOLULU (KHON) — In efforts to bring more life back to Chinatown, Chinatown808 partnered with American Savings Bank and Trust for Public Land and hosted the Dragon Boat Festival at the Park 2022.

The dragon festival took place on Saturday, July 30 at Aala Park where the president of Chinatown808, Leonard Kam said “…we have over a couple hundred people here right now.” People gathered to enjoy the lion and dragon dance, games and activities for keiki, the Hawaii Literacy Foundation Book Mobile, food trucks and of course, dragon boat racing.

Participants raced on land this year at Aala Park with 10 teams of five. Participants were able to design their very own dragon boat with basic materials. With each team having their own unique design.

First place: See Dai Doo Society

Second place: HI JCI Senate & Alumni

Third place: HI JCI Senate & Alumni

Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union took the “Most Creative Dragon Boat” title.