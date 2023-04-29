HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dignitaries from across the state including current and former governors, congressmen, mayors, council members, and more, came together to celebrate the life of Ron Menor on Saturday, April 29.

Menor passed away in January after suffering from a medical emergency at the age of 67.

His loved ones and friends remembered him as a devoted public servant who loved helping people.

“He devoted countless hours for the betterment of our community,” said current Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

A memorial of the late Ron Menor during the celebration of his life held at the First Assembly of God sanctuary in Moanalua, Hawaii on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Menor served in both the House and the Senate for over two decades and passed away at age 67.

“He had a great, great history of service,” said Gov. Josh Green. “Whether it was the council level or at the state level, this is a person who cared about Hawaii and I think that’s what he’ll be remembered for.”

Menor served in both the House and the Senate for over two decades where he worked on solving issues affecting his community.

“He was very dedicated to helping consumers, that was his area of expertise,” said former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano. “He did a lot to make life better for consumers, and he was a smart guy.”

From 2012 to 2020, he served on the Honolulu City Council representing Mililani, Waipahu, and Ewa Beach.

“He was always at heart a public servant,” said friend and former City Council member Nestor Garcia. “And I knew that he had that experience in the state legislature and that he would do well on the other side of Punchbowl Street, so I’m glad that he was able to do that. And I think not just Mililani, but all of the state of Hawaii lost someone who really cared about the public and really looked out for their interests.”

Loved ones said he worked tirelessly to make Hawaii more affordable for residents and felt the need to make a change in the state.

“Out of all the 18 cousins, he was the only one that entered public service and followed in his father’s footsteps,” said cousin Sherry Menor-McNamara. “Because he was always told to always think of the greater good and that’s what he did to the very end. And he never wanted to leave and he always found a way to give back no matter what it was.”

Menor leaves behind his wife and three children.