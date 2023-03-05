HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Department of Land and Natural Resources said that the Nakoa is freed.

“I’m beyond words,” said Dan ChangDLNR Chair. “I extended our appreciation to him and his crew for doing a tough, thankless job when others in the industry were questioning the wisdom of taking it on. We all thought today was it. It was either going to happen or not. I’m extremely pleased.”

DLNR said that the salvage ship, Kahi which is operated by Visionary Marine, LLC and a tractor tug, the Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. — both of Honolulu — prepped he yacht to pull it off the live rocks and reef.

According to DLNR, a rigging crew from the Kahi prepared the Nokoa all day Saturday, March 4 to secure rigging. The rigging will be attached to the yacht and will allow the tug to pull the vessel.

Because weather and ocean conditions have finally reached a favorable point, DLNR said that the complex operation has a much better chance of success.

A photo shows the aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the crew of the Kahi, operated by Visionary Marine LLC of Honolulu, Hawai’i setting up rigging to tow aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the crew of the Kahi, operated by Visionary Marine, LLC of Honolulu, Hawai’i setting up rigging to tow aground luxury yacht, Nakoa, that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. The tractor tug Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu is seen in the background. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the tractor tug Mary Catherine that is operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawai’i It is a part of the effort to tow the luxury yacht Nakoa out of the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District. It has been stranded since Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows the tractor tug Mary Catherine, operated by Sause Brothers, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawai’i pulling the luxury yacht, Nakoa, off the live rocks and reed at Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Maui, Hawai’i. (Photo/Tim Cummings)

DLNR stated that “from a vantage point above the bay, Chang, [Mayor Richard] Bissen and [Tamara] Paltin watched as humpback whales almost immediately began escorting the trio of vessels headed west.”

Many are happy that the yacht is finally off the live rocks and reef.

“If you’re Hawaiian you think about hō‘ailona, or sign. There was no wind until we saw the whales and it suddenly picked up. We all had chicken skin,” noted DLNR.