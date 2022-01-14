Humpback whale count modified due to pandemic precautions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary set up a modified ocean count due to COVID precautions for three Saturdays.

The dates are Jan. 29, Feb. 26, and March 26.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The counting areas will be monitored by trained site leaders on Jan. 29.

Whether volunteers will be allowed to participate in the February and March count will be announced two weeks before. The decision will be based on several factors including safety, state, and county guidelines.

For more information on the Ocean Count project and how to support, please visit oceancount.org.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation on Maui has a modified program for 2022. More information on Pacific Whale Foundation’s Great Whale Count can be found at pacificwhale.org/research/community-science/ with additional information at mauiwhalefestival.org