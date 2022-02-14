Humpback whale calf likely died of brain injury, officials provide tips for safe boating during whale season

A dead baby humpback whale was found near the Wailupe Peninsula on Oahu Sunday, Feb. 6.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the middle of humpback whale season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries found that a traumatic brain injury was the likely cause of death for a humpback whale calf discovered on Feb. 6.

An “impact of concussive force” may have caused the calf’s brain injury, NOAA Fisheries stated. However, they are unsure what exactly that could have been.

NOAA Fisheries continued and reported another whale might have injured the calf but a vessel strike seemed more likely. A vessel strike — or ship strike — is when a marine animal and a boat of any size collide, causing the animal to get injured or die, NOAA Fisheries added.

According to NOAA Fisheries, the 12-foot calf was a male and less than a week old. They also found evidence the calf was nursing.

The calf’s body was discovered near the Wailupe Peninsula on Oahu.

The dead calf’s discovery comes during humpback whale season in Hawaii, which is from November to April. During this time, many people gather for boat tours to catch a glimpse of these marine animals.

To keep whales and watchers safe, the Pacific Whale Foundation, NOAA, the state, private boaters and fishers all worked on recommendations for boaters who work near and around these whales.

“We’ve been saying for years now, how important slower and more prudent speeds are. The available data suggests that transit speed, when around whales, should be 15 knots or less,” explained Ed Lyman of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Other recommendations include the following:

Vessel speed should be reduced to six knots if they are within 400 yards of approaching and leaving whales

Posting a lookout

Pay attention to the time of day and year

Officials noted that studies found whales would change directions if boats approach them at high speeds, showing that these whales are uncomfortable with the boat’s presence. Additionally, their speed, dive and respiration rates also change.

“Everyone wants to avoid a whale strike, so these recommended speeds will help mariners too.” Ed Lyman of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

For more information on how to avoid hitting or disturbing whales, click here.

For more information on boating with whales, click here.

In Hawaii, anyone who has witnessed or is involved in a whale collision should call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840.