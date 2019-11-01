Humid conditions remain with light and variable winds through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through Saturday for most areas due to a low level trough in the island vicinity.

Showers will tend to favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

A weakening front will reach Kauai and Sunday then stall near Kauai on Monday.

Some increase in showers will likely accompany the front especially for Kauai and possibly for Oahu.

Trade winds may return toward the middle of next week but speeds are expected to be on the lighter side.