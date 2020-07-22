Humane Society will host microchip madness event in August

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society is hosting its annual Microchip Madness Month in August.

The HHS is partnering with veterinarians across Oahu to offer microchipping services for just $10.

Participating veterinarians are also waiving the cost of the office visits for cats and dogs.

Last years Microchip Madness Month resulted in more than 1,300 pets getting microchipped.

City ordinance mandates that pet cats and dogs are microchipped.

The participating veterinarians include Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services, Animal House Veterinary Center, Blue Cross Animal Hospital, Haiku Veterinary Clinic, Hawaiian Humane Society, Kailua Animal Clinic, Kakaako Pet Hospital, Kalihi Pet Clinic, Kamaaina Canine and Cat Care, Kapolei Pet Hospital, Kokua Pet Clinic, Newtown Veterinary Clinic, Ohana Veterinary Hospial, Purradise Cat Care and VCA Family & Oahu Veterinary Specialty Center.

Visit the HHS website at https://www.hawaiianhumane.org/microchipmadness/ for more information.

